AQR Capital Management LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cision were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cision by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cision by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cision by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CISN stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Cision Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Cision’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on Cision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,643,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

