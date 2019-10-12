AQR Capital Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,695,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park National by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Park National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

PRK opened at $95.56 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $79.27 and a 1-year high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $98.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.63 million.

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on Park National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Park National in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

