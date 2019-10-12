AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

HLI opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $250.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $940,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

