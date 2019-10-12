Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,152,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 129,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aqua America by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Aqua America during the 1st quarter worth $2,144,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aqua America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aqua America alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III bought 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $49,982.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aqua America in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $46.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price target on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:WTR opened at $45.52 on Friday. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.