Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Up 35.6% in September

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the August 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities set a $92.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

ARCH opened at $79.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day moving average of $85.92. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Coal by 2,710.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,325,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $313,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in Arch Coal by 59.4% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Coal by 1,221.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 610,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Arch Coal by 16.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

