Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the August 30th total of 977,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,874 shares of company stock worth $126,322. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 297.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 118,468 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARDX. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 target price on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.76. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

