Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) Insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter Acquires 811 Shares of Stock

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN) insider James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter acquired 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £154.09 ($201.35).

James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 789 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.91 ($195.88).

On Monday, August 12th, James (Jim) Clive Reed-Daunter bought 913 shares of Arden Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £146.08 ($190.88).

LON ARDN opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.17. Arden Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 34.01 ($0.44).

About Arden Partners

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker that provides a range of financial services to corporate and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in the research, equity sales, sales trading, and market making activities. It also offers advisory and broking services, such as corporate finance advice, takeovers, and new issues; corporate brokerage services; and discretionary portfolio management services to private individuals.

