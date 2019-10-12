Arion (ARION) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Arion has a market cap of $14,111.00 and $12.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arion has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00207459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.72 or 0.01025487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031054 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00087580 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,253,019 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

