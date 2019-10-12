Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the August 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 9.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 286,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

ARKR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Ark Restaurants has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.44.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $44.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 29, 2018, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 19 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.