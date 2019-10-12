ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) Insider Purchases A$39,948.05 in Stock

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ) insider Simon Martin acquired 105,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$39,948.05 ($28,331.95).

Shares of ARQ opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.26. ARQ Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of A$2.51 ($1.78). The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and a PE ratio of -143.33.

ARQ Group Company Profile

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

