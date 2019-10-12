Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 461,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,232. Arrow Electronics has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $86.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,200 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $217,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $3,963,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after buying an additional 55,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

