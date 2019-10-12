Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 92,982 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,982 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

