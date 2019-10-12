Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $3.38 Million Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $627,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.52.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. Fox Corp has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

