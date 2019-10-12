Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,364,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 635,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,156 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 105,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 88,755 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 418.1% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 429,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 346,825 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, insider C. David Cone sold 21,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $488,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,103.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,526,736.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

