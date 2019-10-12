Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 718,681 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,720 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.11.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

