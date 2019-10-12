Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ASNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,313. Ascena Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 9,198,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,461 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascena Retail Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

