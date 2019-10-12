AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) will post sales of $109.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $415.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $416.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.05 million, with estimates ranging from $460.00 million to $476.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NYSE AMK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $29.37.

In other news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

