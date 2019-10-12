AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,550 ($85.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) price objective (up from GBX 7,000 ($91.47)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,062.50 ($92.28).

AZN stock opened at GBX 6,916 ($90.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,507.56. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

