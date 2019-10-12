AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.4% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 278,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $2,280,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $43.60 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.