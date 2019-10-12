Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $10,295.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $10,295.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

