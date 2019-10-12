Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Selz Capital LLC

Selz Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,982 shares during the period. Athene makes up about 6.2% of Selz Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Selz Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Athene worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,311 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Athene by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in Athene by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 472,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 156,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Athene by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of Athene stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. 64,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.00. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $313,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.