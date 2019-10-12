Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $662,532.00 and $2,451.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00208887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01033795 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088215 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,182,009 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

