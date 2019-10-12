Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,854 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Five9 by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,569,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $841,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,725,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $16,958,450. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.65. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.53, a PEG ratio of 132.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $77.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

