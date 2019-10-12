Atria Investments LLC Invests $415,000 in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $2,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 429,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Synaptics by 50.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 85,088 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Synaptics by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

In other news, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Tsai-Shyang Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,961 shares of company stock worth $435,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.97. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

