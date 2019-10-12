Atria Investments LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 784.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 233,752 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 159,036 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a PE ratio of 83.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.28. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.46 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

