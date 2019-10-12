Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,681 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,316,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 354.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 32,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SNN opened at $46.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $48.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

