Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,588 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 138,704.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,786,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 3,783,860 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 52.9% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,080,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $843,163,000 after buying an additional 1,066,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $229,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,507,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $412,590,000 after buying an additional 300,590 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,537,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,563,000 after buying an additional 277,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $200.16 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $339.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.29 and its 200 day moving average is $251.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.27.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.83 per share, with a total value of $998,150.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,059,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $5,453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock worth $7,976,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

