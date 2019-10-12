Augur Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.08 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Augur has a total market cap of $89.63 million and $6.08 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $8.15 or 0.00097671 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, HitBTC, Cobinhood and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00203738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.01024415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Augur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, ABCC, Bitsane, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Liqui, Koinex, Mercatox, Bithumb, Crex24, BX Thailand, LATOKEN, HitBTC, ChaoEX, DragonEX, Bitbns, Zebpay, Bittrex, CoinTiger, BitBay, GOPAX, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, AirSwap and Kraken. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

