AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Given $15.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AVX an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of AVX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AVX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,791. AVX has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AVX by 8.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,994,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,506,000 after purchasing an additional 491,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AVX by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,676,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AVX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,988,313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AVX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AVX by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 265,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

AVX Company Profile

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

