Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. 276,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,065. The firm has a market cap of $581.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

