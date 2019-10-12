Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €62.80 ($73.02) and last traded at €62.90 ($73.14), approximately 28,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €63.00 ($73.26).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axel Springer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.01 ($69.78).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €57.13.

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR)

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

