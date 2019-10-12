Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AX. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on Axos Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE:AX opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,102,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 916,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 95,471 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,490,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 853,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

