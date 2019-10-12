Azart (AZART) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded up 85.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One Azart coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Azart has a market capitalization of $677.00 and $683.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Azart has traded up 102.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008474 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 56.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Azart Profile

Azart (AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Buying and Selling Azart

Azart can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

