B. Riley Analysts Give Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) a $39.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $39.00 target price on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 20.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0376 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 19.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

