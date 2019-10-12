Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZAL. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.39 ($48.13).

ZAL stock traded up €0.66 ($0.77) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €41.64 ($48.42). 530,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €40.17. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

