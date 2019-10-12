Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 648,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 530,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

BHGE opened at $22.23 on Friday. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $394,123.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.61 per share, for a total transaction of $309,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,514.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.