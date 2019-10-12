Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.90 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €4.20 ($4.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €4.90 ($5.70) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.63 ($5.38).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

