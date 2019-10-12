Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CIB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Bancolombia stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 164,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,429. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bancolombia has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $55.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

