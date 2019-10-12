Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,456 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 20.46% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $6,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,462,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,747,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FCAL stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.