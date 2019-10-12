Bank of America Corp DE Buys 33,294 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.13% of Mdu Resources Group worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mdu Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 475,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 214,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Williams Capital upped their target price on Mdu Resources Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $27.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.