Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Position in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 78,962 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,473,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,101,000 after buying an additional 439,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,387,000 after buying an additional 330,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,116,000 after buying an additional 42,657 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 153.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,180,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,293,000 after buying an additional 1,320,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,425,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after buying an additional 535,821 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart acquired 4,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,417.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 295,428 shares of company stock worth $5,169,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.89% and a negative net margin of 172.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

