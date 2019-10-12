Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst (NYSE:BUI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 33.0% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

About Blackrock Utlts Infra&Pwr Oprtnt Trst

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

