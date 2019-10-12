Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.12 Million Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.76% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 85.9% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 3,376,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,567,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,832,000 after purchasing an additional 402,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,034,000 after purchasing an additional 381,147 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 172.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 338,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 49.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 15,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $159,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,785,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,914,330.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTRPA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.69. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.44%.

LTRPA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

