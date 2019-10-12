Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 67,678,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,632,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

