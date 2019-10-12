Bank of America Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.44. Evergy has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.16.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

