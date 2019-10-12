Bank of New York Mellon Corp Invests $901,000 in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc (NYSE:OZM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth $805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the last quarter. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 2,801 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $62,014.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,014.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OZM opened at $20.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a positive return on equity of 115.16% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

OZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Company Profile

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

