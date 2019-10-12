Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of 22nd Century Group worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XXII. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 116.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 71.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

XXII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of 22nd Century Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of XXII opened at $2.04 on Friday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Clifford B. Fleet purchased 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

