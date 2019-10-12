Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,616 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,791,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

OMAB stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.