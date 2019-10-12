Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,071 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 398,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,163 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 627,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $5.18 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

