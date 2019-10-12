Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Natural Health Trends worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 2,809.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.88 on Friday. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

